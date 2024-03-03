comscore Hawaii’s midwifery licensure law comes under fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s midwifery licensure law comes under fire

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.

Part of the problem is that in order to comply with the law to obtain a state license, one must travel thousands of miles to be reeducated through expensive programs since no such programs exist in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 18-29, 2023

Scroll Up