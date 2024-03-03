Questions remain over threats of moratorium on West Maui vacation rentals
By Dan Nakaso
Today
Updated 12:51 a.m.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday that 1,746 households representing 4,185 survivors are still being housed in Maui hotels, nearly seven months after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire. Pictured is an aerial view taken last month of a destroyed Lahaina neighborhood.