comscore Questions remain over threats of moratorium on West Maui vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Questions remain over threats of moratorium on West Maui vacation rentals

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday that 1,746 households representing 4,185 survivors are still being housed in Maui hotels, nearly seven months after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire. Pictured is an aerial view taken last month of a destroyed Lahaina neighborhood.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday that 1,746 households representing 4,185 survivors are still being housed in Maui hotels, nearly seven months after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire. Pictured is an aerial view taken last month of a destroyed Lahaina neighborhood.

Questions persist after Green’s new threat to ban vacation rentals in West Maui starting April 1, including how a moratorium would be enforced. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 18-29, 2023

Scroll Up