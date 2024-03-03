comscore David Shapiro: Legislature starts early on a taxing conundrum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Legislature starts early on a taxing conundrum

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

But state and county politicians are already fighting over who will get the bounty from the surcharge when its dedication to rail and county roads ends in six years. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 18-29, 2023

Scroll Up