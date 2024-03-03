comscore YWCA Laniakea’s wellness program to end after more than 100 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

YWCA Laniakea’s wellness program to end after more than 100 years

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The YWCA announced it will close its Health & Wellness program, including its pool and fitness center at Laniakea, in phases, starting with fitness programs this month.

    The YWCA announced it will close its Health & Wellness program, including its pool and fitness center at Laniakea, in phases, starting with fitness programs this month.

The last day of group fitness classes such as aqua aerobics, disco line dance, yoga and tai chi will be March 31. The fitness center and the swimming pool will close to Health & Wellness members on June 30. Read more

