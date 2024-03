Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a 45-minute state of denial, the Hawaii basketball team refused to fold, holding off UC Riverside 76-73 in overtime in the SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “When (the Highlanders) made their runs, we came right back.”

By improving to 9-9 in league play, the Rainbow Warriors moved into position for the fourth seed in this month’s Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev. The third and fourth seeds earn first-round byes in the eight-team tournament.

UH guard Noel Coleman scored 31 points, tying a career high, and grabbed eight rebounds to boost the ’Bows to 17-13 overall. The Highlanders fell to 13-17 and 8-10.

“It felt good,” said Coleman, who hit 13 of 25 shots, including five of 10 from behind the arc. “I was really just trying to do my job.”

UH center Bernardo da Silva finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Forward Justin McKoy had 10 points and nine boards. Tom Beattie and Juan Munoz hit timely shots.

“I think there was some elite shot-making,” Ganot said. “Noel has made some big shots before. He was very aggressive. He set the tone.”

In the extra period, Coleman came off a da Silva screen on the right wing, where he was met by Barrington Hargress. Coleman used a step-out move to bury a 3 to give the ’Bows a 74-68 lead with 53.5 seconds.

But the Highlanders closed to 74-73 on Kyle Owens’ three-point play and Hargress’ spinning layup with 22.8 seconds remaining.

UH called timeout with 21 seconds to go, but then lost possession when Coleman was tied up on an inbounds play with 16.8 seconds left.

Hargress drove the lane, but his layup lipped out and UH’s Ryan Rapp grabbed the rebound. Rapp was fouled by Hargress and hit two free throws to make it 76-73 with 5.9 seconds to go.

Hargress’ half-court heave was off the mark as the final horn sounded.

On Thursday, the ’Bows lost to UC Davis in Northern California while the Highlanders had a bye.

“We had a quick turnaround.” Ganot said. “They had a week. I thought we came out of the gates pretty well, but we had to navigate some things. There were some plays we’d like to have back, and so would they.”

Relying on a paint-thinning post offense, the Highlanders led 18-10 and, following Kaleb Smith’s 3, it was 22-14. But the ’Bows closed the half with a 16-2 run to take a 30-24 lead into the intermission. Coleman and McKoy combined for 24 first-half points.

In the second half, when the Highlanders closed to 49-48, Coleman swished a jumper. When it was 51-49, Munoz sank a 3.

It was 62-all in when Hargress attacked the lane, da Silva blocked Hargress’ layup attempt and McKoy retrieved the loose ball. McKoy fired a pass to Coleman, who hit a 3 from the right wing.

With 27.1 seconds left in regulation, UCR’s Nate Pickens was fouled. He made the first free throw to cut the deficit to 65-63. Pickens’ second attempt hit the front rim and ricocheted back to him. The Highlanders worked the ball to Owens, whose off-balance shot tied it at 65 with 12.5 seconds left and forced overtime.

The ’Bows play host to Cal State Northridge on Wednesday night.

“It’s a quick turnaround,” Ganot said, noting, “Some guys played heavy minutes. We have to stay with the routine that put us in this position.”