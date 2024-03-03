Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii softball finishes third in Spring Fling By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:50 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Rainbow Wahine softball team finished third in the Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Rainbow Wahine softball team finished third in the Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawaii lost to Tennessee State 3-2 in eight innings before defeating Portland State 8-2. In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine (4-11) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Maya Nakamura. But in the eighth, Rylie Giddens lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jasmine Blackburn for the go-ahead run for Tennessee State (8-8). Hawaii had a chance in the bottom of the inning, as Maycen Gibbs advanced to third base, but Haley Johnson grounded out to end the game. Hawaii bounced back in the third-place game against Portland State. After the Vikings (3-14) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Wahine plated four runs in the bottom of the inning, fueled by two-run singles by Dallas Millwood and Ka‘ena Keliinoi. This would be part of eight unanswered runs for the Rainbow Wahine, as they scored two runs in both the third and sixth innings to claim the win. — Spring Fling Tournament At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium Tennessee State 3, Hawaii 2, 8 inn. Loyola Marymount 5, Portland State 2 Third-Place Game Hawaii 8, Portland State 2 Championship Loyola Marymount 10, Tennessee State 1 Spring Fling All-Tournament Team Maddie Thompson, Portland State Lauryn Carter, LMU Elisa Rosado, LMU Chloe Borges, Hawaii Nahtali Simpson, Tennessee State Lorraine Alo, Portland State Dallas Millwood, Hawaii Anaya Baker-Rowell, Tennessee State Onnika Spencer, Tennessee State Avery Francis, LMU Most Valuable Player Jenna Perez, LMU Previous Story Scoreboard - March 3, 2024