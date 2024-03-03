Hawaii softball finishes third in Spring Fling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team finished third in the Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawaii lost to Tennessee State 3-2 in eight innings before defeating Portland State 8-2.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine (4-11) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Maya Nakamura. But in the eighth, Rylie Giddens lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jasmine Blackburn for the go-ahead run for Tennessee State (8-8). Hawaii had a chance in the bottom of the inning, as Maycen Gibbs advanced to third base, but Haley Johnson grounded out to end the game.

Hawaii bounced back in the third-place game against Portland State. After the Vikings (3-14) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Wahine plated four runs in the bottom of the inning, fueled by two-run singles by Dallas Millwood and Ka‘ena Keliinoi. This would be part of eight unanswered runs for the Rainbow Wahine, as they scored two runs in both the third and sixth innings to claim the win.

Spring Fling Tournament

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Tennessee State 3, Hawaii 2, 8 inn.

Loyola Marymount 5, Portland State 2

Third-Place Game

Hawaii 8, Portland State 2

Championship

Loyola Marymount 10, Tennessee State 1

Spring Fling All-Tournament Team

Maddie Thompson, Portland State

Lauryn Carter, LMU

Elisa Rosado, LMU

Chloe Borges, Hawaii

Nahtali Simpson, Tennessee State

Lorraine Alo, Portland State

Dallas Millwood, Hawaii

Anaya Baker-Rowell, Tennessee State

Onnika Spencer, Tennessee State

Avery Francis, LMU

Most Valuable Player