comscore Rainbow Wahine say goodbye to home fans while earning double-bye in tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine say goodbye to home fans while earning double-bye in tourney

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Ashley Thoms and Olivia Davies await for the senior night festivities to commence in their honor on Saturday night.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Ashley Thoms and Olivia Davies await for the senior night festivities to commence in their honor on Saturday night.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Olivia Davies, practice player Tyler Ramirez, Ashley Thoms and head coach Laura Beeman pose for a photo during senior night festivities.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Olivia Davies, practice player Tyler Ramirez, Ashley Thoms and head coach Laura Beeman pose for a photo during senior night festivities.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Olivia Davies and Jade Peacock embrace tearfully during senior night festivities.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Olivia Davies and Jade Peacock embrace tearfully during senior night festivities.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Ashley Thoms enters the Simpli Fi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for senior night festivities.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Ashley Thoms enters the Simpli Fi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for senior night festivities.

A crowd of 3,229 watched the Rainbow Wahine secure one of the two double-byes into the semifinals of the Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev., in two weeks, where they will go for a third consecutive conference title. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 3, 2024

Scroll Up