Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 3, 2024

  • While vacationing with family at Topsail Beach on Topsail Island, N.C., where residents name their beach homes, Bob Harter of Kaneohe spotted a dwelling with the moniker “Hapa Hale.” Photo by Beth Harter.

  • Marlette Fernandez traveled from Hawaii to spend three weeks in England and found the Island Poke shop on Bow Lane near St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. A friendly stranger snapped the photo of her.

  • Earl Inouye of Honolulu, and his buddies Glenn Oeda, Willy Rol, Steve Min and Jim Geiger took in the sights in Odaiba, Japan, and came across an Eggs ‘n Things restaurant. Photo by Earl Inouye.

