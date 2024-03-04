comscore Letter: Proposed monster home bill is not constitutional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Proposed monster home bill is not constitutional

  A monster home is seen under construction on Koko Drive in Kaimuki.

I would like to suggest that the city’s Bill 44, which imposes punishment on violators of the building code, is itself illegal and unenforceable because it empowers ordinary government employees to act as the judge and jury for alleged violations. Read more

