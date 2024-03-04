Letter: Remember Biden the campaigner’s remarks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last week while visiting the Texas border, Joe Biden urged former President Donald Trump to join him in supporting the bipartisan border bill. He then proudly exclaimed, “Let’s remember who we work for, for God’s sake,” Biden said. “We work for the American people.”

Let’s remember, during his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden was approached by an auto factory worker in a Detroit auto plant. During that exchange about gun rights, the worker told Biden, “You’re working for me, man.” Biden’s response was, “I’m not working for you. Give me a break, man. Don’t be such a horse’s a—.”

Biden then claimed the worker wasn’t accurately describing his stance and called him “full of s—-.”

Let’s all remember whom they work for: Us, the electorate. If they don’t represent you, remember and vote for someone who does.

James Pritchett

Pahoa

