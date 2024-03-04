comscore Letter: Remember Biden the campaigner’s remarks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Remember Biden the campaigner’s remarks

Last week while visiting the Texas border, Joe Biden urged former President Donald Trump to join him in supporting the bipartisan border bill. He then proudly exclaimed, “Let’s remember who we work for, for God’s sake,” Biden said. “We work for the American people.” Read more

