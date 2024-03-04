Editorial | Letters Letter: Take time to find peace amid the day’s turmoil Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each day we read, view and listen to news that can often lead to anxiety, stress and even depression. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each day we read, view and listen to news that can often lead to anxiety, stress and even depression. As we follow the wars, climate crises, artificial intelligence worries and the upcoming elections, maybe practicing the teaching of Shantideva, an 8th-century Indian philosopher, can bring us some peace. He wrote, ”All the misery the world contains has come from wanting pleasure for oneself. All the joy the world contains has come through wishing happiness for others.” William Metzger Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Lower America’s legal voting age to 16