Letter: Take time to find peace amid the day’s turmoil

Each day we read, view and listen to news that can often lead to anxiety, stress and even depression. As we follow the wars, climate crises, artificial intelligence worries and the upcoming elections, maybe practicing the teaching of Shantideva, an 8th-century Indian philosopher, can bring us some peace.

He wrote, ”All the misery the world contains has come from wanting pleasure for oneself. All the joy the world contains has come through wishing happiness for others.”

William Metzger

Manoa

