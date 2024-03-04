Editorial | Off the News Off the news: A new life for an old downtown property Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Downtowners should feel hopeful with the news that the shuttered Walmart site at South King and Bethel streets has been purchased by Avalon Group, the Honolulu-based developer. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Downtowners should feel hopeful with the news that the shuttered Walmart site at South King and Bethel streets has been purchased by Avalon Group, the Honolulu-based developer. Since the closure of the store, a site formerly occupied by Macy’s and Liberty House before that, the established anchor property has become an abandoned eyesore. Avalon envisions residential units going above the existing parking garage, dedicating the rest of the building to entertainment and commercial use. It sounds like a good mix for how the urban core is evolving. Previous Story Column: Lower America’s legal voting age to 16