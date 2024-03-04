comscore Off the news: Dog attack penalties need more teeth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Dog attack penalties need more teeth

  • Today

Senate Bill 2692 establishes a class C felony for a dog attack resulting in severe bodily injury, and class B felony when the attack results in a death — and the Hawaii County Council is all in, issuing a February resolution supporting state action. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Lower America’s legal voting age to 16

Scroll Up