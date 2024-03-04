An iconic cookie

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

America honors its bestselling cookie on March 6 for National Oreo Cookie Day. The following treats include the traditional sandwich cookie in various ways: Read more

The following treats include the traditional sandwich cookie in various ways:

A kawaii cafe

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, Kokoro Café (2233 Kalakaua Ave.) is a dessert shop known for its adorable Shaka-Boom ($8) treat, which includes a shaka-shaped taiyaki-like confection with your choice of filling, soft serve flavor and toppings. Its mochi pops ($3.75) are also popular and feature golden mochi waffles covered in glaze and toppings.

The KOKO chocolate mochi pop ($4.75) — mochi waffle topped with crushed Oreos and a chocolate drizzle — is a customer favorite.

Visit kokorohawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@kokorocafehi).

Refreshing desserts

It’s rare to see Jejubing Dessert Cafe (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1201) without a line waiting to enter when the store opens at noon. The shop is known for its Korean-style shave ice, or bingsu.

There are many flavors to choose from — including strawberry, mango, green tea and black sesame — but Oreo ($7.95 regular, $10.95 large) is my favorite. All bingsus are available in regular or large sizes; the large sizes are perfect for sharing.

Call 808-468-7620 or follow the biz on Instagram (@jejubingdessertcafe).

Delicious doughnuts

Purve Donut Stop (various locations) is known for its fresh doughnuts that are always made to order. Choose from creative flavors like Unicorn Butt Sneeze (lemon glaze doughnut topped with Fruity Pebbles), Smurf Balls (mixed berry glazed with Cap’n Crunch and cream drizzle) and AlohaMac (chocolate glaze with macadamia nuts and caramel).

The Hulk Smash ($3.25 per doughnut; $3 each for six to 11 doughnuts, or $2.75 each when you order a dozen or more) — mint glaze smashed in Oreo crumbs — is one of the most popular flavors. Fun fact: This was the first flavor the business made when it launched.

Visit purvehawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).