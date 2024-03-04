And that’s a wrap!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to burritos, there are many options across Oahu. Read more

When it comes to burritos, there are many options across Oahu. But which ones are the heftiest — the most stuffed and loaded with fillings? Check out our roundup of macho burritos — because in this case, size really does matter.

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Located in Waipio Shopping Center, Acapulco Mexican Restaurant (94-1040 Waipio Uka St. Ste. 12) serves up tacos, quesadillas, tostadas and more.

The eatery’s Acapulco burrito features a 12-inch flour tortilla filled with fish, shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, buttercream sauce, beans and rice. Meanwhile, the macho burrito — aka “The Big One” — features a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, choice of meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, red sauce, guacamole, sour cream and cheese, and is served with beans and rice.

Call 808-678-3115 or follow the biz on Instagram (@acapulcohawaii).

Alejandro’s Mexican Food

Alejandro’s Mexican Food — Pearl City Shopping Center (850 Kamehameha Hwy. No. 135) and Kalihi Valley (2831 Kalihi St.) — offers authentic homestyle Mexican cuisine. While the biz offers regular burritos — beef, chicken, veggie, carne asada and carnitas — its Macho Burritos are a must-try. The 12-inch burritos are stuffed with a meat of your choice, along with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and sour cream.

If you prefer burritos to be saucier, check out the eatery’s wet burritos. The carne asada wet burrito combo plate — 10-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa verde and carne asada topped with cheese, housemade red enchilada sauce, onions, cilantro, sour cream and black olives — is a customer favorite.

Visit alejandrosmexicanfood.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@alejandrostacos) to learn more.

Kalihi Beer

Kalihi Beer (740 Moowaa St. Ste. A) recently added burritos to its food menu. All burritos are made with 14-inch-long tortillas. Choose from Cali (fries, carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro), carne asada (carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole) and carnitas (carnitas meats, pico de gallo and salsa verde) burritos.

Call 808-888-2404 or visit kalihibeer.com.

Lime

Lime (1120 Maunakea St.), which recently opened at Maunakea food hall in Chinatown’s Maunakea Marketplace, features Cali-inspired tacos and burritos. Choose from four burritos: chicken Cali, asada Cali, birria Cali, and surf-and-turf. The latter is predicted to be the most popular, and includes shrimp, carne asada, pico de gallo, salsa verde and crema.

All burritos are available as regular orders (not Cali-style with fries).

Call 808-200-1833 or visit limeoahu.com.

Mexico Restaurant

Located in Kalihi, Mexico Restaurant (1247 N. School St.) offers everything from fajitas and quesadillas to tacos.

The burrito selection includes California, fajita, mariachi and Mexico burritos. The latter features the restaurant’s traditional carne asada burrito filled with cheese, refried beans, lettuce and salsa fresca, and topped with guacamole, rojo and verde sauce.

Have a hearty appetite? Go for the grande burrito, which includes shredded chicken and beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans. It’s topped with rojo and verde sauce, guacamole and sour cream, and comes with salad on the side.

Call 808-845-9059 or follow the biz on Instagram

(@mexicorestauranthawaii).

Straight Outta Husk

Located in Waimalu Shopping Center, Straight Outta Husk (98-020 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 2E) offers authentic Mexican food made with recipes that have been passed down for generations. The biz features a variety of tacos and tamales, and is especially known for its chile relleno tamale (poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and sauce).

If you want something heftier, go for the birria burrito. This 13-inch flour tortilla includes meat, rice, beans and onions, with limes, salsa and broth on the side. Carne asada burritos are another popular option.

Call 808-765-1990 or visit straightouttahusk.com.

Taqueria El Ranchero

This authentic Mexican taqueria-style restaurant (various locations) offers classics like tacos, quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, tamales and more. The burrito grande — which includes choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream — is one of the most popular dishes. If you want to take your entree to the next level, go for the California burrito, which includes your choice of meat, cheese, fries, guacamole and sour cream.

Following the restaurant on Instagram (@taqueria_el_ranchero).

Serg’s Mexican Kitchen

Located in Manoa, Serg’s Mexican Kitchen (2740 E. Manoa Road) offers Mexican classics in an open-air setting. Its most popular burrito is the Cali burrito, which includes your choice of meat (carne asada, al pastor, chorizo or pork carnitas), french fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted Monterey cheese and sour cream.

Call 808-988-8118 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sergsmexicankitchen).

Tight Tacos Kaimuki

This Mexican taqueria (3617 Waialae Ave.) is known for its tacos — made with fresh, hand-pressed tortillas — but it also features quesadillas and burritos. The latter includes your choice of protein, Mexican rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in flour tortillas. Bajarittos — crispy fried local fish, cabbage slaw, Mexican rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo — are also available.

Call 808-302-1636 or visit tighttacoskaimuki.com.