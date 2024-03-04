comscore Brunch at Brazil | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

Brunch at Brazil

  • March 4, 2024
  • Updated 2:02 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Texas De Brazil

Texas de Brazil, located at Ala Moana Center’s Hookipa Terrace, launched its all-you-can-eat weekend brunch on March 2 and it’s now available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Read more

Previous Story
Emme touched many
Next Story
Fabulous Filipino fare

Scroll Up