Brunch at Brazil

Texas de Brazil, located at Ala Moana Center’s Hookipa Terrace, launched its all-you-can-eat weekend brunch on March 2 and it’s now available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The restaurant has 15 choices of meat available, including cuts of beef (filet mignon and picanha, Texas de Brazil’s bestselling item), leg of lamb, barbecued pork rubs, chicken (like Parmesan drumettes), and Brazilian sausage.

It also features an expansive salad station with hot and cold side dishes offering options such as artisanal breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, lobster bisque, shrimp salad and more. If guests have room for dessert, they may select from decadent choices, including housemade flan, triple-layer chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake and more.

Go online to texasdebrazil.com/locations/honolulu or call 808-944-2702 for more info.

An anniversary special

To commemorate its 19th anniversary, Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar is celebrating by giving customers a 19% discount on food items, available at all Shokudo locations. This discount is available March 1-14. To redeem, diners must mention the restaurant’s birthday to their servers.

The brand recently launched its third location, Waikiki Shokudo (355 Royal Hawaiian Ave. Ste. 201). This eatery features an izakaya menu with exclusive dishes like homemade crab cream croquettes, pork shabu salad, build-your-own hand roll set and horumon teppan.

To learn more, visit shokudojapanese.com.

Hot diggity dog

Franks & Fries (2310 Kuhio Ave. Ste. 15), located behind Marugame Udon, is a New York-themed hot dog and fries shop in Waikiki. Everything on its menu is affordable, starting with $5 classic hot dogs.

Gourmet hot dogs are called Glizzys and come in flavors like Unagi, NY Style (sauerkraut, onions and mustard), Ringer (chopped onion rings, Hawaiian barbecue and ranch sauces) and Cheetah (Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, mayo and jalapenos).

Loaded fries include bacon fries (cheese sauce, choice of garlic or spicy mayo and bacon bits) and takoyaki fries (bonito flakes, unagi, kewpie mayo and furikake).

The biz even has desserts like deep-fried ice cream sandwiches (vanilla ice cream in a hot dog bun topped with coconut flakes and mochi) and sweet potato cloud fries (sweet potato fries topped with torched marshmallows and maple syrup).

Franks & Fries is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. To learn more, follow the business on Instagram

(@franksandfrieshawaii).

Brand-new brunch

Kauai’s newest hot spot for brunch Break + Feast (5460 Koloa Road) — which celebrated its grand opening Feb. 13 — offers guests delectable dishes in a contemporary and comfortable atmosphere. Its owners, husband-and-wife duo Mark and Tricia Ruiz, along with their cousin, Kaulana Baptiste, are also the founders of award-winning restaurant Kiawe Roots on Kauai.

The 68-seat Break + Feast is known for its modern island cuisine with a menu boasting a bold fusion of flavors and influences, including that of Portuguese, Japanese, Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, French and Filipino cultures. Find items such as loco moco your way — a crispy chicken thigh loco moco with coconut curry — pineapple pancakes stack, and green eggs and pork belly. The latter dish infuses Filipino adobo-braised pork belly and tops the eggs with a chimichurri sauce.

Break + Feast is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays (closed Mondays).

Visit breakandfeast.com or follow @breakandfeast on Instagram.