Savory sliders

Head chefs and owners David Astor and Sebastian Arango took over Hi Sliders earlier this year. The eatery has been situated inside local brewery Paradise Ciders since 2023. Hi Sliders decided to team up with Paradise Ciders to provide food to its patrons as well as the general community.

“It has turned our truck into a restaurant atmosphere now, which is a very cool concept,” Astor says.

While the business’s ownership has changed, Astor assures customers that the same great food still remains.

“We haven’t changed anything on the menu but have been ordering some new specials such as our Colombian empanadas, which are a family recipe of Sebastian Arango,” Astor shares. “We also have been running wings specials with sauces such as li hing pineapple glaze and mango habanero.”

Staying true to the business’s name, sliders are, of course, on the menu. Some options include the bacon jam slider, all-American slider and the kalua pulled pork slider. Orders come with three of the same slider and a side of fries ($14.99). Guests are also welcome to upgrade their order with Texas sticky fries ($19.50).

Some menu items to check out are the Colombian pork empanadas ($10.95 for three) and the chicken cordon bleu flatbread pizza ($15.99). The latter features compound butter, mozzarella cheese, diced ham, crispy chicken tenders, bacon bits and house-made honey mustard topped with parsley.

Hi Sliders also offers various tacos such as the pork birria taco ($4.95), which features a crispy corn tortilla shell with melted cheese, onions and pork birria with onions and cilantro, and the blackened garlic shrimp taco ($5.95), which comprises a flour tortilla shell, four tasty shrimp, and house-made coleslaw, sriracha aioli and cilantro.

“Our goal is to provide a modern gastro pub vibe for the community and surrounding areas (while) teaming up with Paradise Ciders, and in the future, providing more unique food for our truck, (which includes) the smoker and other styles of cooking,” Astor says.

Hi Sliders is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Hi Sliders

Mililani Shopping Center

95-221 Kipapa Drive, Mililani

808-253-1102

Instagram: @hisliders

How to pay: cash, credit cards, Apple Pay

How to order: in person or call ahead