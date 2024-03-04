Spice up your life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This recipe, drawn from North African cuisine, contains spices, dried apricots and tomatoes, producing a complex, sweet and savory sauce. It pairs well with rice, quinoa or couscous.

This dish is especially satisfying when the temperature drops. It works well with substitutions such as chickpeas, mushrooms, carrots or potatoes.

Vegetable Tagine

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 1/2 cup thin wedges of onions

• 2 cloves minced garlic

• 2 cups cubed eggplant

• 1 cup cubed kabocha

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 2 cups vegetable broth

• 1 cup chopped parsnip

• 1 cup chopped red or green bell peppers

• 1 tomato, diced, about 2/3 cup

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 2 teaspoons liquid aminos

• 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion, cook 2 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute. Add kabocha, cumin and cinnamon stick. Stir 1 minute; add vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes.

Add parsnip; cook 5 minutes.

Add bell pepper, tomato, tomato paste, liquid aminos and chopped apricots; stir to mix evenly. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 160 calories, 4 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 550 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 17 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.