Hawaii News

Efforts to lower Hawaii teachers’ housing costs advance

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ilima Intermediate School teacher Sarah Milianta- Laffin played Friday with 5-month-old daughter Poppy Laffin at her residence in Kapolei.

    Ilima Intermediate School teacher Sarah Milianta- Laffin played Friday with 5-month-old daughter Poppy Laffin at her residence in Kapolei.

Two bills intended to help retain Hawaii teachers by providing assistance to reduce their housing costs continue to advance through the Legislature. Read more

