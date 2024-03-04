comscore Hawaiian Electric adjusts customer energy programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric adjusts customer energy programs

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

A recent ruling by the state Public Utilities Commission has led Hawaiian Electric to modify and push back the start of new rooftop solar and energy storage programs to April 1. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 23-29, 2024

Scroll Up