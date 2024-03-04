Maui boutique that helps women moves to Ka‘ahumanu Center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ReVive Boutique, a second­hand store for apparel and home goods, recently was relocated by the nonprofit Women Helping Women to a new location at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului. Read more

ReVive Boutique, a second­hand store for apparel and home goods, recently was relocated by the nonprofit Women Helping Women to a new location at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului.

Since 1977, Women Helping Women has worked to end domestic violence through advocacy, education and prevention. When women are forced to flee violent households, they leave with their children and nothing in hand, an announcement said. Proceeds from the boutique support the nonprofit’s programs and services, including gas and food cards, rental assistance, school supplies and more.

As a volunteer-based business, the boutique formerly operated for 10 years at the Kahului Shopping Center and has offered job training for women reentering the workforce.

At the Women Helping Women emergency shelter, clients are offered donations from the boutique, and whatever is not used is sold at ReVive Boutique or shared with the community free through partner agencies.

Donations can be dropped off at the store. To learn more about donating or volunteering, call 808-495-0067 or visit womenhelpingwomenmaui.com.

For a 24-hour crisis hot­line, call 808-579-9581.