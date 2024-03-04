Hawaii News Maui boutique that helps women moves to Ka‘ahumanu Center By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ReVive Boutique, a secondhand store for apparel and home goods, recently was relocated by the nonprofit Women Helping Women to a new location at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ReVive Boutique, a secondhand store for apparel and home goods, recently was relocated by the nonprofit Women Helping Women to a new location at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului. Since 1977, Women Helping Women has worked to end domestic violence through advocacy, education and prevention. When women are forced to flee violent households, they leave with their children and nothing in hand, an announcement said. Proceeds from the boutique support the nonprofit’s programs and services, including gas and food cards, rental assistance, school supplies and more. As a volunteer-based business, the boutique formerly operated for 10 years at the Kahului Shopping Center and has offered job training for women reentering the workforce. At the Women Helping Women emergency shelter, clients are offered donations from the boutique, and whatever is not used is sold at ReVive Boutique or shared with the community free through partner agencies. Donations can be dropped off at the store. To learn more about donating or volunteering, call 808-495-0067 or visit womenhelpingwomenmaui.com. For a 24-hour crisis hotline, call 808-579-9581. Previous Story Vital Statistics: Feb. 23-29, 2024