Plan to fund Waikiki hula show could spur lawsuit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, dancers performed Thursday at the show, held at the Waikiki Shell.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a dancer performed at the show.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Kilohana Hula Show, which opened Feb. 15, is a joint creation of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the City and County of Honolulu.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, the sound of a conch shell signaled the start Thursday of the Kilohana Hula Show at the Waikiki Shell.