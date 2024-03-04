comscore Prefab buildings in Lahaina to house wildfire survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prefab buildings in Lahaina to house wildfire survivors

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • DHS PHOTO Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui include from top, possible main community building, a studio and a two-bedroom unit.

    DHS PHOTO

    Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui include from top, possible main community building, a studio and a two-bedroom unit.

  • DHS PHOTO Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui. All are designed with a lanai.

    DHS PHOTO

    Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui. All are designed with a lanai.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES A two-bedroom unit planned in Lahaina for survivors of the Maui wildfires.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

    A two-bedroom unit planned in Lahaina for survivors of the Maui wildfires.

  • DHS PHOTO Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui. All are designed with a lanai.

    DHS PHOTO

    Plans for temporary homes at the Kala‘iola development on Maui. All are designed with a lanai.

A state social services agency is working to produce what could be the first temporary housing community developed for Maui fire survivors, a 450-unit project where initial occupancy is expected in a few months. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 23-29, 2024

Scroll Up