TableOne, Highgate team up to add 12 new restaurants

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shown in the MARA kitchen in the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa are Denecio Urias, left, executive sous-chef; Samir Ali, sous-chef; Andrew Recca, sous-chef; Franz Wolhlrab, executive chef; and Michael Ocampo, director, Culinary Pacific.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Patric Yumul, left, CEO of TableOne Hospitality; Tim Lee, CEO of JL Capital; and Kelly Sanders, president of Highgate Hawaii, posed Wednesday during the opening blessing ceremony for the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. The 39-story tower will be home to the flagship restaurant MARA for a culinary partnership between TableOne Hospitality and the Highgate.