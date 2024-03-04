comscore TableOne, Highgate team up to add 12 new restaurants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TableOne, Highgate team up to add 12 new restaurants

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shown in the MARA kitchen in the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa are Denecio Urias, left, executive sous-chef; Samir Ali, sous-chef; Andrew Recca, sous-chef; Franz Wolhlrab, executive chef; and Michael Ocampo, director, Culinary Pacific.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shown in the MARA kitchen in the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa are Denecio Urias, left, executive sous-chef; Samir Ali, sous-chef; Andrew Recca, sous-chef; Franz Wolhlrab, executive chef; and Michael Ocampo, director, Culinary Pacific.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Patric Yumul, left, CEO of TableOne Hospitality; Tim Lee, CEO of JL Capital; and Kelly Sanders, president of Highgate Hawaii, posed Wednesday during the opening blessing ceremony for the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. The 39-story tower will be home to the flagship restaurant MARA for a culinary partnership between TableOne Hospitality and the Highgate.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Patric Yumul, left, CEO of TableOne Hospitality; Tim Lee, CEO of JL Capital; and Kelly Sanders, president of Highgate Hawaii, posed Wednesday during the opening blessing ceremony for the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. The 39-story tower will be home to the flagship restaurant MARA for a culinary partnership between TableOne Hospitality and the Highgate.

TableOne Hospitality, a company that creates exclusive hotel restaurant concepts by world-class chefs, is cooking up at least 12 new restaurants in Hawaii, including its Hawaii flagship restaurant MARA, which opens in April at the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 23-29, 2024

Scroll Up