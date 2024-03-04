comscore UH’s Ostrowski sets 100 freestyle record | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Ostrowski sets 100 freestyle record

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii junior Karol Ostrowski closed out the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet with a school record in the men’s 100 freestyle on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Read more

Previous Story
Coleman pours in 31 to lift Hawaii over UC Riverside in overtime
Next Story
Television and radio – March 4, 2024

Scroll Up