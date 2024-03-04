UH’s Ostrowski sets 100 freestyle record

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii junior Karol Ostrowski closed out the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet with a school record in the men’s 100 freestyle on Sunday in Athens, Ga.

Ostrowski won the men’s 100 free final with a time of 42.43 seconds, breaking the mark he set a little over a week earlier at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship.

Other UH swimmers who competed in the meet included; Grant Stoddard who posted a time of 46.43 seconds in the 100 butterfly, Mario Surkovic finished with a 1:44:17 in the 200 individual medley and Justin Lisoway had a time of 52.86 in the breaststroke.