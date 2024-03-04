Hawaii Beat | Sports UH’s Ostrowski sets 100 freestyle record By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! University of Hawaii junior Karol Ostrowski closed out the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet with a school record in the men’s 100 freestyle on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii junior Karol Ostrowski closed out the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet with a school record in the men’s 100 freestyle on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Ostrowski won the men’s 100 free final with a time of 42.43 seconds, breaking the mark he set a little over a week earlier at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship. Other UH swimmers who competed in the meet included; Grant Stoddard who posted a time of 46.43 seconds in the 100 butterfly, Mario Surkovic finished with a 1:44:17 in the 200 individual medley and Justin Lisoway had a time of 52.86 in the breaststroke. Previous Story Coleman pours in 31 to lift Hawaii over UC Riverside in overtime Next Story Television and radio – March 4, 2024