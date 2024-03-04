comscore Now comes the hard part for the No. 3 Warriors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Now comes the hard part for the No. 3 Warriors

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • March 3, 2024 SPT Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Spyros Chakas drives ball through defenders. UH vb. Sacred Heart.

    March 3, 2024 SPT Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Spyros Chakas drives ball through defenders. UH vb. Sacred Heart.

The part of the season the No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team has been waiting for is finally here. Read more

Previous Story
Coleman pours in 31 to lift Hawaii over UC Riverside in overtime

Scroll Up