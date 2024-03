Scoreboard – March 4, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Holy Cross vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II, 7 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course.

OIA: 9 a.m. at Ewa Villages Golf Course.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Punahou I vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity III, Island Pacific vs. Assets (Pacific Buddhist Academy), 6:15 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-White vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kahuku vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kailua; Kalaheo vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Aiea at Radford; Waialua at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu

Regional Park

Doubleheader

Fresno Pacific 10, Chaminade 9

WP–Ian Mortensen (1-0), LP–Rhyn

Chambers (2-1)

Leading hitters–FP: Andrew Valdez 3-5, 2 2b’s, 3b, 2 RBI’s. CHA: JT

Navyac 4-5, 2b.

Chaminade 2, Fresno Pacific 1

WP–Xavier Stoker (2-1), LP–Cameron Gallardo (0-1)

Leading hitters–CHA: Casey Kudell 1-2, RBI; Jake Harper 102, RBI. FP:

Chris Clement 2-2.

Baldwin PreSeason

Tournament

Saturday

‘Iolani 10, Maui High 0

‘IOL: Ide Cole 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI’s.

Waiakea 2, Baldwin 0

King Kekaulike 5, Lahainaluna 1

Leading hitters–KK: Jayson Wong 2-4, 2b; Stone Kamakalei 2-4, RBI.

LAH: Kahula Lyrik 2-3.

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Kalaheo

Kailua 15, Kalaheo 10

BIIF

Saturday

At Kamehameha-Hawaii

Kamehameha-Hawaii 10, Kealakehe 0

WP–Robello Kekama, LP–Alokoa, F.

KHS: Iokepa Martines 2-2, 2 RBI’s.

MLB Spring Training

Sunday

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore 5, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 4

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis vs Miami (ss) , canc.

Washington vs Miami (ss) , canc.

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 6 innings

Oakland 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland (ss) 3

San Francisco 6, Cleveland (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 12, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 10, Arizona 4

Today

Baltimore vs Minnesota (ss), 8:05 a.m.

Detroit vs Boston, 8:05 a.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs Atlanta, 8:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh, 8:05 a.m.

Washington vs St. Louis, 8:05 a.m.

Toronto vs Philadelphia, 8:07 a.m.

Chicago White Sox vs Arizona, 10:05 a.m.

Cincinnati vs Oakland, 10:05 a.m.

Texas vs L.A. Angels, 10:05 a.m.

Colorado vs San Francisco, 10:10 a.m.

San Diego vs Chicago Cubs 10:10 a.m.

Miami vs N.Y. Yankees, 1:40 a.m.

MLB CALENDAR

Today-March 11 — Period for renewing

contracts of unsigned players on 40-man

rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs.

San Diego in Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other

teams, active rosters reduced to 26

players.

April 27-28 — Houston vs. Colorado in

Mexico City.

June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia

in London.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Sunday

At Sand Island Park

Doubleheader

Chaminade 6, Hawaii Pacific 5 (9 inn.)

WP—Kamryn Lopez (3-2), LP–Taylor Thompson (2-4).

Leading hitters–CHA: Larchelle Tuifao 3-5, 2b, 2 RBI’s. HPU: Danielle Cote 2-5.

Chaminade 2, Hawaii Pacific 1

WP–Bailey Beson (1-1),

LP–Gianna Kerschbaum (1-2).

Leading hitters–CHA: Keaolani

Takemura-Brehme 3-3. HPU: Tiari

Hernandez 2-4; Savina Molina 2-3, 2b.

GOLF

HAWAII STATE JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION

2024 Maui 14 & Under Junior Tour Series

Sunday

At Maui Nui Golf Club

Age division winners

Boys 7-10: Logan Matsumoto, Pearl City

Boys 11-12: Robert Loree, Kula

Boys 13-14: Leo Saito, Hilo

Girls 13-14: Hazel Peters, Paia

The age divisions, par and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 7-10, Par 71, HSJGA Blue Tees (4,860 yards approximately)

Boys 11-12, Par 71, White Tees (5,777 yards approximately)

Boys 13-14, Par 71, Blue Tees (6,117 yards approximately)

Girls 13-14, Par 71, White Tees (5,777 yards approximately)

TENNIS

PACWEST WOMEN

Saturday

At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

Nanami Okamoto (UHH) def. Berylin Lau (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-3.

McKenna Mountain (UHH) def. Jordyn Luna (CUH-WT) 6-1, 6-1 3.

Satoho Toriumi (UHH) def. Kylie Ye (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-3.

Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Kirra Carvalho (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-1.

Lehua Jordan (UHH) def. Sydney

Danielson (CUH-WT) 6-1, 6-1 6.

Cami Oyama (UHH) def. Anciane Miguel (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Lau, Berylin/Luna, Jordyn (CUH-WT) vs. Toriumi,Satoho/Osaki,Hikari

(UHH) 2-4, unfinished 2. Okamoto,

Nanami/Ichikawa,Akari (UHH) def. Ye,

Kylie/Carvalho, Kirra (CUH-WT) 6-0.

Barden,Julia/Jordan,Lehua (UHH) def.

Buttery, Selena/Palmer, Danica (CUH-WT) 6-0.

Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

McKenna Mountain (UHH) def. Berylin Lau (CUH-WT) 6-4, 6-0 2.

Nanami Okamoto (UHH) def. Jordyn Luna (CUH-WT) 6-2, 6-2 3.

Hikari Osaki (UHH) def. Kylie Ye (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0.

Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Kirra Carvalho (CUH-WT) 6-1, 6-0 5.

Cami Oyama (UHH) def. Sydney

Danielson (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0 6.

Lehua Jordan (UHH) def. Selena Buttery (CUH-WT) 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Satoho Toriumi/,Hikari Osaki (UHH) def. Berylin Lau/Jordyn Luna (CUH-WT) 6-2.

Kylie Ye/Kirra Carvalho (CUH-WT) vs.

Nanami Okamoto/Akari Ichikawa

(UHH) 1-4, unfinished Julia Barden/Lehua Jordan (UHH) def. Anciane

Miguel/Sydney Danielson (CUH-WT) 6-0.

ATP World Tour Chile Open

Sunday

At Santiago, Chile

Championship

Sebastian Baez (2), Argentina, def.

Alejandro Tabilo (4), Chile, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

WTA ATX Open

Sunday

At Austin, TX

Championship

Yuan Yue (8), China, def. Wang Xiyu (6), China, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

WTA San Diego Open

Sunday

At San Diego

Championship

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Marta Kostyuk (6), Ukraine, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Sunday

At UH Tennis Complex

Hawai‘i 4, Long Beach State 3

Hawai‘i: 5-5, 4-0 Big West

Singles Results

1. Rhona Cook (LBSU) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

2. Nelly Knezkova (UH) def. Peppi

Ramstedt (LBSU), 7-6 (4), 6-2

3. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Doga Akyurek (LBSU), 7-5, 6-3

4. Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Justine

Dondonay (LBSU), 6-2, 6-2

5. Sheena Masua (UH) def. Sarah Medik (LBSU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

6. Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-2. 6-2

Long Beach State: 4-4, 2-1 Big West

Doubles

1. Rhona Cook/Peppi Ramstedt (LBSU) def. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH), 7-6 (7)

2. Nelly Knezkova/Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Doga Akyurek/Hana Beclrovic Novak (LBSU, 6-1

3. Paulina Franco/Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) def. Anna Kern/Hannah Galindo (UH), 7-5