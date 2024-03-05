Editorial | Letters Letter: Crackdown should target illegal short-term rentals Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Feb. 25 column (“Crackdown on short-term units will hurt isle people,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices) should be titled “Crack down on illegal rentals.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Feb. 25 column (“Crackdown on short-term units will hurt isle people,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices) should be titled “Crack down on illegal rentals.” The author references how the rule hurts the people of Hawaii. I disagree with this broad statement. I am a local resident here on Oahu, I grew up here and spent some time on the mainland. I am also a homeowner, mortgage broker and landlord who rents a furnished unit for 30 days or more. What is hurting some of us is living next to vacation rentals that are being rented illegally. If you want to operate a vacation rental, purchase property in the correct zoning area. And if people qualify for a mortgage, they should not have a problem making payments with their current income stream. Carolyn Lewis Waialua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks