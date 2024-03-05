Letter: Crackdown should target illegal short-term rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Feb. 25 column (“Crackdown on short-term units will hurt isle people,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices) should be titled “Crack down on illegal rentals.” The author references how the rule hurts the people of Hawaii. I disagree with this broad statement.

I am a local resident here on Oahu, I grew up here and spent some time on the mainland. I am also a homeowner, mortgage broker and landlord who rents a furnished unit for 30 days or more. What is hurting some of us is living next to vacation rentals that are being rented illegally.

If you want to operate a vacation rental, purchase property in the correct zoning area. And if people qualify for a mortgage, they should not have a problem making payments with their current income stream.

Carolyn Lewis

Waialua

