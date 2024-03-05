Letter: Separation of church and state vital to democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This letter is a response to the excellent article, “Christian nationalism is on the rise in U.S. What is it?” by David French (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 28).

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is a self-identified adherent of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) with its theology of Dominionism. The NAR believes that Christianity should rule over all aspects of society, identified in the Seven Mountain Mandate as religion, government, education, business, arts and entertainment, media, and family.

The NAR also believes that the election of Donald Trump will make it possible for its adherents to take control of the government. A Christian theocracy will replace democracy and the honored legal tradition of the separation of church and state will no longer be the principle governing religious freedom in our nation.

My question is this: If Trump were asked about his views on the separation of church and state, would he even know what is being talked about?

Neal MacPherson

Nuuanu

