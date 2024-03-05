Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Prefab Maui housing is a welcome start Today Updated 5:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A welcome project to produce new housing specifically for survivors left homeless because of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire disaster is underway, under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A welcome project to produce new housing specifically for survivors left homeless because of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire disaster is underway, under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services (DHS). A first phase with 270 homes and community buildings is projected to be complete in August — rapid work compared to other residential developments in Hawaii. With an expected final total of 450 housing units and $115 million budget, the project will be placed on undeveloped state land in Lahaina. While the buildings will be prefabricated, roads and utility infrastructure must be developed first. Previous Story Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks