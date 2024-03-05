Off the news: Prefab Maui housing is a welcome start

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A welcome project to produce new housing specifically for survivors left homeless because of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire disaster is underway, under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services (DHS).

A first phase with 270 homes and community buildings is projected to be complete in August — rapid work compared to other residential developments in Hawaii. With an expected final total of 450 housing units and $115 million budget, the project will be placed on undeveloped state land in Lahaina. While the buildings will be prefabricated, roads and utility infrastructure must be developed first.