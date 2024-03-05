comscore Off the news: Prefab Maui housing is a welcome start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Prefab Maui housing is a welcome start

  • Today
  • Updated 5:58 p.m.

A welcome project to produce new housing specifically for survivors left homeless because of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire disaster is underway, under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks

Scroll Up