Off the news: Take advantage of cheap airfares now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the midst of all the up-and-down of tourism industry prospects lately, there is this bit of upside — for residents who love travel, as well as the visitors. Airfares as of January were down 6% compared with the previous year, part of a gradual, decade-long decline. Read more

In the midst of all the up-and-down of tourism industry prospects lately, there is this bit of upside — for residents who love travel, as well as the visitors. Airfares as of January were down 6% compared with the previous year, part of a gradual, decade-long decline. Airlines have added destinations and smaller carriers have further broadened competition, analysts said.

Experts added this advisory as well: Those who spot an attractive price should snap it up, rather than wait for a further drop. Travelers can only count on prices to bounce back up, at some point.