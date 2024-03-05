Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Take advantage of cheap airfares now Today Updated 5:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the midst of all the up-and-down of tourism industry prospects lately, there is this bit of upside — for residents who love travel, as well as the visitors. Airfares as of January were down 6% compared with the previous year, part of a gradual, decade-long decline. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the midst of all the up-and-down of tourism industry prospects lately, there is this bit of upside — for residents who love travel, as well as the visitors. Airfares as of January were down 6% compared with the previous year, part of a gradual, decade-long decline. Airlines have added destinations and smaller carriers have further broadened competition, analysts said. Experts added this advisory as well: Those who spot an attractive price should snap it up, rather than wait for a further drop. Travelers can only count on prices to bounce back up, at some point. Previous Story Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks