Hawai‘i Convention Center grapples with recurrent vandalism

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 The Hawai‘i Convention Center’s expansive glass windows have been the target of vandals, with the latest incident occurring Feb. 12 and captured on recently installed security video cameras.

    The Hawai‘i Convention Center’s expansive glass windows have been the target of vandals, with the latest incident occurring Feb. 12 and captured on recently installed security video cameras.

The Hawai‘i Convention Center completed a $225,000 exterior camera installation project just in time to catch footage linked to the shattering of one of its soaring glass windows, worth about $25,000. Read more

