Liliha woman, 85, is accused of arson while facing eviction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Liliha woman, 85, is accused of arson while facing eviction

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Beverly Reiko Shimabukuro

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Beverly Reiko Shimabukuro

An 85-year-old Liliha woman, suspected of setting fire Wednesday morning to her rental home, is scheduled to appear this afternoon in Honolulu District Court for a preliminary hearing on the charge of first-degree arson. Read more

