On the Move: Dr. Russell Woo

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Russell Woo has been named Hawaii Pacific Health’s first chief academic officer. He previously served as Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children’s medical director for children’s surgery and was instrumental in Kapiolani becoming the first and only medical center in Hawaii to earn Level 1 Children’s Surgery Verification from the American College of Surgeons in 2022. Woo is a graduate of the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency training in general surgery at Stanford University. In his new role he will be a key liaison between HPH and the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine to advance the shared vision for excellence and academics.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken has appointed five new members to three-year terms on the East-West Center’s Board of Governors:

>> Ryan Hass is director of China and Taiwan studies at the Brookings Institution.

>> Melissa J. Ma is co-founder and managing partner of Asia Alternatives.

>> Mona Pasquil Rogers is director of California public policy for Meta.

>> Teddy Taylor is a former U.S. ambassador to Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

>> Carolyn Wu is head of international and diplomatic affairs for Apple.

