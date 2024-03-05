comscore Proposed city Ocean Safety Department under review | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed city Ocean Safety Department under review

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

A proposed resolution urging that Honolulu’s lifeguard and ambulance services be broken up in order to create a brand new city department is expected to be reviewed today by the City Council’s budget committee. Read more

