’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue slid ino second base as Holy Cross infielder Zach Wieder fielded a throw during the third inning on Monday.
-
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STARADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Jake Tsukada beat a throw to first for a single to lead off what would be a game-changing second inning on Monday. The Rainbows scored seven runs in the inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead against Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium.