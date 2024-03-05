comscore ’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jordan Donahue slid ino second base as Holy Cross infielder Zach Wieder fielded a throw during the third inning on Monday.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STARADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jake Tsukada beat a throw to first for a single to lead off what would be a game-changing second inning on Monday. The Rainbows scored seven runs in the inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead against Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium.

An ensemble performance helped the Hawaii baseball team assemble a 9-2 victory over Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

