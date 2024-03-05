UH’s Rosenthal adds another freshman honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday for the fifth time this season.

Rosenthal had a team-best five aces in two sweeps of Sacred Heart last week, with four coming in the finale on Sunday.

Rosenthal averaged nine assists per set while helping UH hit .366 against the Pioneers to improve to 14-1 this season.

He leads the Big West and is sixth in the country in aces per set at 0.578. He also is second in the conference averaging 9.96 assists per set, which is eighth nationally.

Hawaii, which leads the nation in hitting percentage at .408, has won 13 consecutive matches entering the Outrigger Invitational, which UH opens Thursday facing No. 14 Lewis. Hawaii also will play No. 1 Grand Canyon on Friday and No. 5 UC Irvine on Sunday.