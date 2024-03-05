Scoreboard – March 5, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Damien,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field;

Kamehameha-White vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field;

Kamehameha-Blue at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kahuku vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kailua;

Kalaheo vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Aiea at Radford; Waialua at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Hanalani,

4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6 p.m.;

Kamehameha I-AA at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at

Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate School field;

Kaiser vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Moanalua at Kailua. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Campbell; Pearl City at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 7 a.m. at West Loch Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic, New Mexico vs. Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin,

4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kalaheo (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West: Campbell at Waialua; Kapolei at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Radford at Aiea; Pearl City at Waianae. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kapolei vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.;

Kailua vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 6:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Monday

At Kamehameha

Varsity 1

Kamehameha 12, Mid Pacific 8

KSK Goals Scored: Kaileilani Harvey-3, Laikukamahina Wong-2, Ava Gurney-1, Leianala Wong-2, Tea Brandon-4

MPI Goals Scored: Maya Deguzman-1, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz-3, Gig Kiyabu-1, Lexi Roberts-1, Kendall Clark-2

Varsity 2

Le Jardin 7, Punahou 6

LJA Goals Scored: Eden Waqainabete-1, Siena Settle-3, Haaipo

Kanoa-Wong-2, Abby Ward-1

PUN Goals Scored: Lily Troung-1, Gemma Canevari-1, Izzy Lee-1, Lauren Teruya-1, Dominique Garcia-1, Anolani Leafchild-1

SOFTBALL

OIA DIVISION II

Monday

Aiea 18, Farrington 3, 4 inn.

At Aiea

W—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Madison Misaki 2-3, 2 runs; Souza 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Sophia Kaneshiro 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaedalyn Padasdao 3 runs; Cayleigh Naito 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Taylor Gates 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kuuleilani Ching 3 RBIs;

Nylon Peneueta 3b. Farr: E. Kraemer 2 runs; K. Killion 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

TP Rec. Prev.

1. Grand Canyon [21] 458 15-0 1

2. Long Beach State [2] 437 14-1 2

3. Hawai’i 413 14-1 3

4. UCLA 387 14-4 4

5. UC Irvine 374 12-4 5

6. BYU 337 10-6 6

7. Stanford 310 8-8 8

8. Ohio State 301 14-4 7

9. Penn State 270 12-4 9

10. Pepperdine 248 12-5 10

11. Loyola Chicago 227 11-8 13

12. Southern California 212 10-8 11

13. Ball State 199 14-7 12

14. Lewis 162 10-8 14

15. Princeton 128 8-8 15

16. CSUN 111 9-7 16

17. George Mason 80 7-7 17

18. UC San Diego 70 7-10 18

19. UC Santa Barbara 33 7-10 NR

20. McKendree 22 9-6 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia 12;

Purdue Fort Wayne 12; Lincoln Memorial 11; Harvard 9; Daemen 6

BIIF

Monday

At HPA Castle Gym

Boys Varsity

Parker def. Hawaii Prep 25-14 , 25-21,

25-21