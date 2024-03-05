Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 5, 2024 Today Updated 10:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH: Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-White vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m. OIA East: Kahuku vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waipahu at Kailua; Kalaheo vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Aiea at Radford; Waialua at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS ILH boys: Punahou I at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m. ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Kaiser vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Moanalua at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Aiea at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Campbell; Pearl City at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. BASKETBALL Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GOLF ILH: Varsity I, 7 a.m. at West Loch Golf Course. SOFTBALL College: Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic, New Mexico vs. Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH: Varsity I, Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m. TENNIS ILH boys: Le Jardin at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m. ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kalaheo (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow). OIA West: Campbell at Waialua; Kapolei at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Radford at Aiea; Pearl City at Waianae. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO OIA girls: Kapolei vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 6:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. WATER POLO ILH GIRLS Monday At Kamehameha Varsity 1 Kamehameha 12, Mid Pacific 8 KSK Goals Scored: Kaileilani Harvey-3, Laikukamahina Wong-2, Ava Gurney-1, Leianala Wong-2, Tea Brandon-4 MPI Goals Scored: Maya Deguzman-1, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz-3, Gig Kiyabu-1, Lexi Roberts-1, Kendall Clark-2 Varsity 2 Le Jardin 7, Punahou 6 LJA Goals Scored: Eden Waqainabete-1, Siena Settle-3, Haaipo Kanoa-Wong-2, Abby Ward-1 PUN Goals Scored: Lily Troung-1, Gemma Canevari-1, Izzy Lee-1, Lauren Teruya-1, Dominique Garcia-1, Anolani Leafchild-1 SOFTBALL OIA DIVISION II Monday Aiea 18, Farrington 3, 4 inn. At Aiea W—Taja Souza. Leading hitters—Aiea: Madison Misaki 2-3, 2 runs; Souza 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Kaneshiro 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaedalyn Padasdao 3 runs; Cayleigh Naito 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Taylor Gates 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kuuleilani Ching 3 RBIs; Nylon Peneueta 3b. Farr: E. Kraemer 2 runs; K. Killion 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs. VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE MEN AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll TP Rec. Prev. 1. Grand Canyon [21] 458 15-0 1 2. Long Beach State [2] 437 14-1 2 3. Hawai'i 413 14-1 3 4. UCLA 387 14-4 4 5. UC Irvine 374 12-4 5 6. BYU 337 10-6 6 7. Stanford 310 8-8 8 8. Ohio State 301 14-4 7 9. Penn State 270 12-4 9 10. Pepperdine 248 12-5 10 11. Loyola Chicago 227 11-8 13 12. Southern California 212 10-8 11 13. Ball State 199 14-7 12 14. Lewis 162 10-8 14 15. Princeton 128 8-8 15 16. CSUN 111 9-7 16 17. George Mason 80 7-7 17 18. UC San Diego 70 7-10 18 19. UC Santa Barbara 33 7-10 NR 20. McKendree 22 9-6 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia 12; Purdue Fort Wayne 12; Lincoln Memorial 11; Harvard 9; Daemen 6 BIIF Monday At HPA Castle Gym Boys Varsity Parker def. Hawaii Prep 25-14 , 25-21, 25-21