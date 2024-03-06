Letter: Delay in Trump case is threat to U.S. democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Supreme Court had the opportunity to hear Trump’s claim of immunity in December. It deferred to an appellate court, which ruled unanimously on Feb. 6 against immunity. Instead of refusing the case, SCOTUS has decided to hear it on April 22, and probably will not render a decision until June or July. Because of these delays, a potential trial will likely not take place before the presidential election.

American voters should know the verdict of such a trial before the election to help them make rational decisions. Justice delayed by the action of SCOTUS is justice denied. This is a major threat to American democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

Abraham Nomura

Nuuanu

