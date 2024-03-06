Editorial | Letters Letter: Delay in Trump case is threat to U.S. democracy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. Supreme Court had the opportunity to hear Trump’s claim of immunity in December. It deferred to an appellate court, which ruled unanimously on Feb. 6 against immunity. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. Supreme Court had the opportunity to hear Trump’s claim of immunity in December. It deferred to an appellate court, which ruled unanimously on Feb. 6 against immunity. Instead of refusing the case, SCOTUS has decided to hear it on April 22, and probably will not render a decision until June or July. Because of these delays, a potential trial will likely not take place before the presidential election. American voters should know the verdict of such a trial before the election to help them make rational decisions. Justice delayed by the action of SCOTUS is justice denied. This is a major threat to American democracy and the U.S. Constitution. Abraham Nomura Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Separation of church and state vital to democracy