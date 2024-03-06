Kokua Line: How can I seek refund for Outback Steakhouse gift card?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: How do customers with unused Outback Steakhouse gift cards obtain refunds? They closed with little to no prior public notice. Using the cards on the mainland would not be an option for most holders.

Answer: The state Office of Consumer Protection says Hawaii consumers who purchased and are holding unredeemed Outback Steakhouse gift cards should email parent company Bloomin’ Brands to ask for a refund and CC the consumer agency on the emailed request. Do so as soon as possible. Here are the instructions, from a Tuesday news release:

“To initiate the refund process for valid gift cards with verified balances, Hawai‘i consumers should contact Bloomin’ Brands via email at GiftCardTeam@BloominBrands.com, and provide the front and back images of their gift cards, along with their full name and their complete mailing address. Consumers are also encouraged to include Pam Keay (pkeay@dcca.hawaii.gov), an investigator with the Office of Consumer Protection, on refund requests sent by email to Bloomin’ Brands.

“Any additional questions or concerns from consumers may be forwarded to Investigator Pam Keay for assistance. In the event consumers lack the capability to scan their cards, consumers are welcome to seek assistance in emailing the required information to the company. Investigator Pam Keay may be contacted by email at pkeay@dcca.hawaii.gov or by phone at 808-586-5971.”

The news release didn’t say whether Bloomin’ Brands has agreed to make the refunds, or what OCP would do if the company doesn’t, so we followed up for more information.

William Nhieu, a spokesperson for the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, which includes the OCP, shared a series of yes-or-no questions saying that although Bloomin’ Brands has not given the OCP any assurance that refunds will be issued, the company was involved in the drafting of the news release, and OCP has no reason to believe it will refuse refunds for valid Outback gift cards with verified balances.

Bloomin’ Brands’ input on the news release aimed “to keep expectations reasonable” by limiting the notice to holders of valid gift cards with verified balances, the FAQ said.

Bloomin’ Brands is not liable for gift cards issued by a franchisee, but that doesn’t prevent it from refunding consumers and the parent company does have “an incentive to preserve the goodwill associated with Outback Steakhouse,” the FAQ said.

Florida-based Bloomin’ Brands did not return our phone calls or email Tuesday.

The last three of Hawaii’s Outback Steakhouse restaurants, in Kapolei, Waipahu and Kona, closed abruptly Feb. 18. Two others, in Hawaii Kai and Kihei, had closed in 2023. The chain had been in Hawaii since 2001.

In the news release, OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty urged consumers to seek the refunds as soon as possible. “An important guideline with gift cards is to use them as soon as you can, because if a store closes or goes bankrupt, there may be little to no recourse for a consumer to recover an unspent balance,” he said. “There is presently no time limit for affected consumers to seek a refund, but anyone holding these gift cards is strongly encouraged to promptly pursue their claims.”

There always are angels around us! I parked at Target at Windward Mall on Sunday. I was walking in the crosswalk when I felt very lightheaded and for the first time felt as if I was going to pass out! A young woman gave her things to her friend to hold while supporting me out of the crosswalk and into Target. She kept offering me water. I paused to rest and I thanked her! After a restroom stop I drank from Target’s water fountain. Then it dawned on me that I was dehydrated, being busy all day! Bless this young woman for bringing that to my attention and for helping me! — L.Y.

