comscore Navy to extend testing of its water system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy to extend testing of its water system

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 A hydrant pumps groundwater into four large filtration tanks as the Navy works with contractors to start flushing waterlines at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

    A hydrant pumps groundwater into four large filtration tanks as the Navy works with contractors to start flushing waterlines at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>”</strong><strong>We are doing this because it is the right thing to do. We have made this deliberate decision as a result of our steadfast commitment to the people of Hawaii, our service members, civilians, contractors and their families.”</strong> <strong>Stephen Barnett</strong> <em>Rear admiral, commander of Navy Region Hawaii</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    We are doing this because it is the right thing to do. We have made this deliberate decision as a result of our steadfast commitment to the people of Hawaii, our service members, civilians, contractors and their families.”

    Stephen Barnett

    Rear admiral, commander of Navy Region Hawaii

The Navy announced this week that it will continue monitoring its Oahu water system, which serves 93,000 people, for the next year after a surge in complaints about water and air quality in homes on the military waterline. Read more

Previous Story
Marc and Lynne Benioff donate $150M to 2 Hawaii hospitals

Scroll Up