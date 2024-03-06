comscore Senate rejects Nahale-a for second UH regent term | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Senate rejects Nahale-a for second UH regent term

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
    Alapaki Nahale-a, right, spoke to supporters Tuesday after being voted down in the Senate at the state Capitol. Nahale-a was joined in the Senate chamber by approximately 70 supporters, many dressed in red to represent Hawaii island.

    Alapaki Nahale-a, center, was comforted by supporters Tuesday after being voted down inside the Senate chambers at the state Capitol. The state Senate voted 13-12 to reject Nahale-a for a second term on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, where he has been serving as chair since July.

A deeply divided state Senate voted 13-12 on Tuesday to deny University of Hawaii Board of Regents Interim Chair Alapaki Nahale-a a second five-year term on the board, as critics cited what they saw as his lapses in accountability and leadership on such crucial issues as the worsening disrepair of some Manoa campus housing.

