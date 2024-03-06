comscore State House tees up bill to kill Aloha Stadium redevelopment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State House tees up bill to kill Aloha Stadium redevelopment

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium photographed Friday, September 23, 2022.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aloha Stadium photographed Friday, September 23, 2022.

A repeatedly stymied state plan to redevelop Aloha Stadium is once again in danger of upheaval. Read more

Previous Story
Marc and Lynne Benioff donate $150M to 2 Hawaii hospitals

Scroll Up