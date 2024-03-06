comscore Robinson named next UH water polo coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Robinson named next UH water polo coach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Hawaii women’s water polo associate head coach James Robinson has been selected as the next Rainbow Wahine head coach, starting with the 2024-25 season, UH athletics director Craig Angelos announced Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross
Next Story
Television and radio – March 6, 2024

Scroll Up