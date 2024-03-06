Robinson named next UH water polo coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s water polo associate head coach James Robinson has been selected as the next Rainbow Wahine head coach, starting with the 2024-25 season, UH athletics director Craig Angelos announced Tuesday.

Robinson, who joined the UH staff in 2022, will be the fourth head coach since the UH water polo program started in 1998.

He will succeed Maureen Cole, who announced in November that she will retire from coaching following this season.

“I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo program,” Robinson said in a UH press release. “Thank you to Craig Angelos for hiring me and giving me this opportunity. I also thank David Matlin who hired me back in 2022. This program has enjoyed 12 seasons of incredible coaching and leadership under Coach Mo, and I am extremely grateful to her for everything she has done for me and Wahine water polo during her time as head coach. I am honored to step into her shoes.”

Robinson won national championships as a player at UCLA in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and played professionally in Australia. He coached at the club and high school levels in New Zealand, and also at UCLA.

The Rainbow Wahine currently are 11-2 and ranked No. 2 in the nation.

HPU, Hilo men in PacWest hoops tourney

The Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball teams will play in the first round of the PacWest Tournament on Thursday in San Diego.

The No. 3-seeded Sharks will face No. 6 Azusa Pacific at 10:30 a.m., while the No. 5 Vulcans will face No. 4 Biola.

The HPU/Azusa Pacific winner will meet No. 2 Academy of Art in Friday’s semifinals at 10:30 a.m. The Hawaii Hilo/Biola winner will play No. 1 seed and host Point Loma at 12:45 p.m.

The final is scheduled for Saturday at noon.

No local school qualified for the PacWest women’s tournament, which will be held concurrently with the men’s event.

Chaminade’s Stoker claims weekly honor

Chaminade right-hander Xavier Stoker on Tuesday was named the PacWest Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Stoker, of Cedar City, Utah, pitched a four-hitter and allowed an unearned run in the Silverswords’ 2-1 seven- inning victory over Fresno Pacific on Saturday. He walked three and struck out eight.

The junior is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA this season.