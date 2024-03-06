Hawaii Grown notebook: updates on college athletes from the islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Had five hits in a three-game series against Santa Clara, walking four times. He scored two runs and drove in four. His last hit was his most important, delivering a walk-off single up the middle. He tied the game two days earlier with a double off the wall with the Huskies down to their final out.

>> KaiKea Harrison (Punahou), Southern California: Notched a four-hit game in a 9-3 loss to Texas A&M a Globe Life Field, scoring a run and driving in another. It was the first four-hit game of his career and raised his batting average to .500 in 16 at-bats.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 5-4 win over South Carolina, his third dinger of the season. He is slugging .850 in his first seven games at Clemson. His high for a season is .611 two years ago with Davidson.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Added five hits (two of them home runs) in three games at the Las Vegas Classic, scoring four runs and driving in three. He has had at least one hit and RBI in five straight contests and had home runs in four straight games before failing to go deep in a 19-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

>> Matt McConnell (Punahou), San Francisco: Earned his first win of the season in an 11-7 victory over Cal State Bakersfield by getting two outs. He entered in the fifth inning with his team down 3-0 and allowed a single and hit two batters before getting s strikeout to leave the bases loaded. The Dons scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning to give McConnell the eventual victory.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Hit safely in all four games of a sweep of Texas Southern last week, scoring five runs.

>> Nolan Souza (Punahou), Arkansas: Had his first career home run in a 5-3 win over Murray State in the middle of an effort that earned him the school’s Freshman of the Week award. He had a hit in all three games, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and a stolen base. Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) started at shortstop in the game Souza missed and had two hits.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 26 points with six rebounds in a 78-73 win over No. 12 Cal Lutheran to begin the NCAA Division III Tournament, the first tournament win for the Pirates since 2020. Whitworth was ousted in the second round by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 69-67 when Holtz had his well-contested 3-pointer at the buzzer miss. Holtz scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the game. He hit three 3-pointers in the two games of the tournament, the most he had in successive contests since early December.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Put up successive double-doubles in his return to the starting lineup last week, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in a 91-89 loss to No. 16 Kentucky and then 14 and 10 in a 78-63 loss to No. 11 Auburn. Smith has risen to No. 12 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,497 points, passing Tony Watts and Craig Sword last week. he has started 97 of his 102 games for the Bulldogs and has started two in a row. Coach Chris Jans said the reason for Smith not being in the starting lineup was between him and the player.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Scored seven points with a steal in a 74-65 win over Carroll in her NCAA Division III tournament debut but missed all four of her shots in the next round, a 61-40 loss to Wisconsin-Stout. Oh averaged 11.7 minutes a game and hit 15 3-pointers in her freshman season.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), Saint Martin’s: Went off for a career-high 23 points in 23 minutes in an 88-72 win over Northwest Nazarene. She hit six 3-pointers after not hitting multiple in a game since November. The senior warmed up for that performance by leading her team with 15 points in a 49-47 win over Central Washington.

>> Malie Marfil (Kamehameha), Mount Mercy: Scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds in a 75-59 loss to Benedictine in the Heart of America Conference quarterfinals. The junior started 27 games in her first year in the program, averaging 10.3 points per game.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for shooting a 2-under 214 at the Westbrook Invitational to tie for 40th place. She finished 16th in Mexico the previous week.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Had four hits in three games of the Capital Classic, scoring three runs.

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Struck out 23 batters in 17 innings in three games, but got shelled for eight earned runs in four innings of a 13-5 loss to Texas-Arlington. She bounced back with no earned runs in six innings of a 3-1 loss to Texas-San Antonio, then gave up only one earned run in seven innings of a 4-2 win over the Roadrunners. She has an earned run average of 2.08 this season.

>> Lorraine Alo (Campbell), Portland State: Had her first three-hit game of the season in a 6-5 loss to Hawaii at the Spring Fling, driving in two runs and hitting a triple. Jocelyn Alo’s sister had five hits in the tournament, four of them against the Rainbow Wahine. She is hitting .355 in her freshman season.

>> Milan Ah Yat (University), Loyola Marymount: Saved her first career home run for Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, hitting a solo shot over the left field fence in the sixth inning of a 10-1 win over Tennessee State. Ah Yat has only had 13 at-bats in her freshman season and was taken out of the starting lineup after four games. Teammate Lilliana Thomas (Maryknoll) had two hits and drove in two runs at the Spring Fling in Hawaii.

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Banged out six hits in four games at the Judi Garman Classic, driving in eight runs and hitting a home run in the third game. The junior has seven games with multiple hits and five games with multiple RBIs and has a nine-game hitting streak. She has struck out only twice in 62 at-bats.

>> Nikki Donohue (Kamehameha), Texas-Arlington: Went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a career best. She had six hits in six games last week, raising her batting average from .250 to .333.

>> Maya Matsubara (Punahou), Colorado State: Exploded for seven hits in five victories at the Colorado Classic, scoring seven runs and driving in six. The senior hit her first home run since her sophomore year in the first inning against Manhatten College. Matsubara’s performance helped the Rams build a five-game winning streak after losing five in a row, when she had only three hits.

>> Alesia Ranches (Campbell), Iowa State: Compiled eight hits in five games at the Colorado Classic with the first two three-hit games of her season. The senior already has more runs batted in this year (12) than she had all of last year (10) in 78 fewer at-bats. She is fifth in school history with 77 career walks.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Ran the second leg in the 4×100 at an SCIAC Multi Dual, helping his team to a time of 42.39 seconds. The freshman finished second in the 400 meters by a tenth of a second with a 48.93 clocking and anchored the 4×400 team to a second-place finish.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augusta Illinois: Hit all three of her shots and registered her second hat trick of the season in a 15-2 win over Caltech at the Claremont Convergence. She was held to one shot and one assist in the next match but scored a goal in each of the next two and added two steals in a 15-9 loss to Fresno Pacific. Waiahuli Akai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), had two goals and six assists in the four matches and did her sister one better against the Sunbirds with three steals. She has assists in three straight contests.

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Collected 13 goals in four matches, including five in a 9-7 win over Penn State-Behrend, at the Claremont Convergence, adding five assists.

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), California Lutheran: Scored four goals and added a steal in a 13-8 loss to Fresno Pacific at the Claremont Convergence, twice as many goals as she has had in a match this year. She was held scoreless in a 9-3 win over UC Merced earlier in the day, also a season high. She had six goals and five assists in the four matches over the weekend.

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Led the Cardinal with three goals on four shots in a 12-5 win over San Jose State to open MPSF play on Saturday.

>> Kawehi Kauahi (Punahou) Loyola Marymount: Scored five goals on six shots in a 19-2 win over Ottawa Arizona, doubling her total scores this season. A day earlier she had four assists in a 21-2 win over Redlands. The Lions are 11-0 in matches Kauahi has started this season and 17-2 overall.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Started the NAIA Championships with a big victory at 149 pounds, beating his opponent 10-2, but lost to the No. 4 seed 14-7 in the next round. He then won two matches in the consolation round by scores of 15-3 and 5-3 before being eliminated by a 7-6 score on an escape late in the third period.

>> Rysan Leong (Kalaheo), Menlo: Took third place at 165 pounds in the NAIA Championships, cruising to three wins as the No. 2 seed before falling to No. 3 seed Jonathan Kervin of Indiana Tech 4-3 in the semifinals. He then dominated the consolation bracket, winning 14-3 and then 7-1 over the top seed. The senior ends his collegiate career as a national champion as a junior and two-time All-American. Leong helped Menlo to third place in the team standings.

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Finished in third place at 157 pounds in the NAIA Championships, avenging his lone loss in the third-place match. Tapia entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and won his first two matches handily (17-2 and 8-4) before being upset 5-2 by No. 12 Trevor Burdick of Reinhardt despite nearly pinning him in the third period. After four more wins in the consolation bracket, Tapia met Burdick again in the third-place match and won 7-1. It was the sophomore’s first national tournament and he comes away from it as an All-American.