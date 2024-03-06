comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: updates on college athletes from the islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: updates on college athletes from the islands

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • CSURAMS.COM Kara Kaneshiro

    CSURAMS.COM

    Kara Kaneshiro

  • MENLOATHLETICS.COM Kanai Tapia

    MENLOATHLETICS.COM

    Kanai Tapia

  • SMUSAINTS.COM Keeli Jade Smith

    SMUSAINTS.COM

    Keeli Jade Smith

  • HAILSTATE.COM Tolu Smith

    HAILSTATE.COM

    Tolu Smith

  • MENLOATHLETICS.COM Rysan Leong

    MENLOATHLETICS.COM

    Rysan Leong

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) looks for an opening past Kentucky players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Kentucky won 91-89.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) looks for an opening past Kentucky players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Kentucky won 91-89.

Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Had five hits in a three-game series against Santa Clara, walking four times. He scored two runs and drove in four. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross
Next Story
Television and radio – March 6, 2024

Scroll Up