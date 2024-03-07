Letter: How Emme Tomimbang Burns impacted my life

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was surprised to hear about the passing of Emme Tomimbang Burns (“Pioneering journalist Emme Tomimbang Burns remembered as ‘a caring storyteller,’” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21). She was such an awesome person.

When I was in middle school at Kalakaua, I wanted to be a newscaster because of her. I saw her on television and she was the only Filipina in the field. In fact, I wrote a paper about wanting to be a newscaster. Fast-forward a few years and I saw her speak at Pamantasan, an annual conference for Filipinos in the University of Hawaii System.

I kind of followed in her footsteps by becoming the acting director of the Office of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Hawaii.

Adrialina Guerero

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter