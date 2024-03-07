comscore Legalized gambling likely dead, recreational marijuna still alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Legalized gambling likely dead, recreational marijuna still alive

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY PHOTO Marijuana buds close-up.

State House and Senate bills to allow a lottery, casino, online gambling and bets on fantasy sports never gained traction to make it to this week’s midpoint of the legislative session, while the effort to legalize adult recreational marijuana use survived in the Senate but, once again, faces an uncertain fate in the House. Read more

