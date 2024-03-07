comscore Oahu housing market ‘warming up’ per industry report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu housing market ‘warming up’ per industry report

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Sales and prices of previously owned homes on Oahu rose for a second consecutive month in February, after roughly two years of weakness in at least one major element of the market. Read more

