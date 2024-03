Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The award-winning Old Lahaina Lu‘au, which has served more than 4 million guests since 1986, will reopen Tuesday after months of repairing damage suffered during Maui’s August wildfire and ongoing support for restoration of the historic community. Read more

The award-winning Old Lahaina Lu‘au, which has served more than 4 million guests since 1986, will reopen Tuesday after months of repairing damage suffered during Maui’s August wildfire and ongoing support for restoration of the historic community.

A Hawaiian blessing, accompanied by the planting of symbolic native trees, was conducted Feb. 17 on the luau grounds, also known as “Moali‘i,” at 1251 Front St. in Lahaina.

In attendance were dozens of employees, many of whom were seriously affected by the disaster, and company partners Michael Moore, Tim Moore, and Robert Aguiar of the Na Hoaloha ‘Ekolu restaurant group. Other restaurants belonging to the group include Aloha Mixed Plate, Star Noodle, and Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Kawika Freitas, director of public and cultural relations, said the partners welcomed the ohana (family) back to their home and work site, resolved to perpetuate Lahaina as a historic, cultural and sacred place, and recognized the undying spirit of the community.

Led by Kumu Kapono Kamaunu and Kahu Kimeokeo Kapahulehua, ulu (breadfruit) trees and loulu palms were planted in four corners of the luau grounds to replace trees that had burned, each nourished with a red fish, coconut water and soil, accompanied with a chant of “Ka Ulu,” meaning “to grow.”

Freitas said the trees were descendants of plants that grew from the base of the Piilanihale Heiau, the largest native Hawaiian place of worship and a national historic landmark, located in Kahanu Garden near Hana.

Old Lahaina Lu‘au has been supporting the Lahaina Restoration Foundation for many years, and held its first public gathering and fundraiser Saturday to celebrate the nonprofit’s 60th anniversary. The foundation has preserved more than a dozen landmarks, historic structures and green spaces, operated six museums and offered dozens of programs and events, he said. The restaurant also will host a fundraiser for Lahaina Community Land Trust in April, and for Habitat for Humanity in August as a way of giving back to the community, Freitas said.

The luau event will be available only on Tuesdays through Saturdays until tourism increases. Reservations are available at old lahainaluau.com or by calling 808-667-1998. A dollar for each ticket sold will be donated to nonprofits assisting Lahaina families in need. Tickets for adults and children range from $30 to $140.