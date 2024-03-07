On the Move: Junior Achievement of Hawaii

Junior Achievement of Hawaii has announced its 2024 Business Hall of Fame fundraising gala to be held on April 4 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, to honor the following community leaders as its 2024 laureates:
>> Gladys Quinto Marrone, executive director of Nareit Hawaii.
>> Tetsuya “Ted” Kubo, president and chief executive officer of JTB Hawaii Inc.
>> Lincoln Jacobe, president and chief executive officer of 6 Pillars Marketing.
>> Sidney Fuke, owner of Sidney Fuke Planning Consultants.
