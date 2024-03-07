comscore On the Move: Junior Achievement of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Junior Achievement of Hawaii

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Junior Achievement of Hawaii has announced its 2024 Business Hall of Fame fundraising gala to be held on April 4 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, to honor the following community leaders as its 2024 laureates:

>> Gladys Quinto Marrone, executive director of Nareit Hawaii.

>> Tetsuya “Ted” Kubo, president and chief executive officer of JTB Hawaii Inc.

>> Lincoln Jacobe, president and chief executive officer of 6 Pillars Marketing.

>> Sidney Fuke, owner of Sidney Fuke Planning Consultants.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Senate rejects Nahale-a for second UH regent term
Next Story
Maui County seeks to expedite permits for private developers

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up